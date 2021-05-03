Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

