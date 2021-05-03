HollyGold (HGOLD) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $221,416.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

