HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $54.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.84 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

