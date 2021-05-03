Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Up 55.6% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit