Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Up 55.6% in April

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

