Hope Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HOPE opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

