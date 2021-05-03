Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HZNP opened at $94.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

