Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,422 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 546,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 393,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

USB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. 103,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645,168. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

