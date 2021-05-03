Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,456. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.27 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,081 shares of company stock worth $6,765,682 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.35.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

