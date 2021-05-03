Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,684 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 40,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,598. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

