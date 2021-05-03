Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,120 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

