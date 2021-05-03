Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.39. 353,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

