Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.45.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200-day moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit