Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200-day moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.