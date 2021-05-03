Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $52,536.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00904062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.76 or 0.10495978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047484 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.