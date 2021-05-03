Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.25 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $4,224.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $58,859.21 or 1.05792123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00276498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.01158804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.41 or 0.00730466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,748.90 or 1.00201723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

