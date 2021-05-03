IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

