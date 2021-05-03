IBM Retirement Fund Sells 223 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RealPage were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in RealPage by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 298,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 246,650 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.