ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.35-4.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $91.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $94.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

