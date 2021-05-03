IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.72

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

