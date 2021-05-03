IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $220.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

