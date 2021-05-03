IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $220.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
