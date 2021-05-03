IGM Financial’s (IGM) Outperform Market Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.43.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.