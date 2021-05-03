IGM Financial’s (IGM) Outperform Market Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.43.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit