Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,491 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

