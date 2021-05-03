Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

