Independent Research Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:FIE traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching €63.30 ($74.47). The stock had a trading volume of 120,318 shares. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €67.82 and a 200 day moving average of €67.21.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.