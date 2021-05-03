Independent Research Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 12-month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 12-month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.