Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.77 ($43.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

