Innospec (IOSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $97.41 on Monday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.