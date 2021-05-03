Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.13 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

