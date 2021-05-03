Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $27.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Inovalon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $30.21 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

