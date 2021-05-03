Insider Buying: Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,081,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,019.23.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

ANZ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.11. 104,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,449. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.25.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

