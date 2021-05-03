Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The stock has a market cap of £17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

