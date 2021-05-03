Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells $133,802.50 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

