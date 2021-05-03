Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,072. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

