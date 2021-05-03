Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 115,537 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 15th, David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08.
  • On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.
  • On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.
  • On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.
  • On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.
  • On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.
  • On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

Lyft stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Lyft by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 406,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 285,443 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lyft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 405,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

