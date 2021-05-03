Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $1,354,500.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00.
PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $91.12.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
