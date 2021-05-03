Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $1,354,500.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00.

PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

