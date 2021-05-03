Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $11,237,902.70 in Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

FOUR opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit