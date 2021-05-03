Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $90,103.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of 668.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.