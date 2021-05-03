Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Visa stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.61. 8,096,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,850. The company has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

