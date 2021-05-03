Insight Financial Services Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,401. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

