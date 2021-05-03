InsurAce Price Hits $6.15 (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00010814 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $49.59 million and $2.55 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00281134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01191519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,960.82 or 1.00235610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.