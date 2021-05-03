Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue results. The ongoing recovery in the company’s businesses looks encouraging. The year-over-year growth in CSS segment buoys optimism as well. Integra’s International sales in CSS increased mid-single digits led by growth in Asia. Robust demand for the company’s products is also a positive. The expansion in operating margin looks encouraging. Most of the company’s franchises or products that returned to growth in the fourth quarter sustained that in the first quarter as well. Further, the company raised its financial guidance for 2021. Overall, in the past year, Integra has outperformed its industry. However, the drop in year-over-year Tissue Technologies revenues is disappointing. The contraction in gross margin looks worrying as well.”

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $74.14. 8,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,610. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

