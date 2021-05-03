Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue results. The ongoing recovery in the company’s businesses looks encouraging. The year-over-year growth in CSS segment buoys optimism as well. Integra’s International sales in CSS increased mid-single digits led by growth in Asia. Robust demand for the company’s products is also a positive. The expansion in operating margin looks encouraging. Most of the company’s franchises or products that returned to growth in the fourth quarter sustained that in the first quarter as well. Further, the company raised its financial guidance for 2021. Overall, in the past year, Integra has outperformed its industry. However, the drop in year-over-year Tissue Technologies revenues is disappointing. The contraction in gross margin looks worrying as well.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.83. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

