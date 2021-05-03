Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MFEM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.78. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,830. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

