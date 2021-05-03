Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,168. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

