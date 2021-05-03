Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $569,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $$29.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.