InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IDCC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

