International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.12. 945,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.