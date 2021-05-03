International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,225 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.