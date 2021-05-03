Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 7.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $866.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $495.55 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

