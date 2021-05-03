Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $865.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

