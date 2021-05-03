Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 238.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,037 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after buying an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 433,935 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

